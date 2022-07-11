Japan LDP Achieves Big Victory in Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party achieved a major election victory by winning a majority of the seats contested in Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The LDP secured 63 seats, more than half of the 125 seats up for grabs in the poll, which took place amid the lingering shock from the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a stump speech Friday, an unprecedented incident in Japan in the post-World War II period.

For Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP president, the election marked the second straight victory in a major national election.

In the opposition camp, the largest force Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan failed to maintain its 23 contested seats, winning only 17 seats, while Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) secured 12 seats, up from its six contested seats.

Four parties positive about constitutional reform--the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, plus Nippon Ishin and the Democratic Party for the People--won 93 seats together. They thus maintained their two-thirds majority in the Upper House including seats not contested this time, the minimum required for the chamber to propose a revision to the supreme law.

