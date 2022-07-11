Voter Turnout at 52.05 Pct in Japan Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Voter turnout came to 52.05 pct for prefectural constituencies in Sunday's House of Councillors election in Japan, the fourth lowest on record, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Monday.

The figure was up 3.25 percentage points from 48.80 pct in the previous 2019 election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament. In 2019, the Upper House poll turnout stood below 50 pct for the second time in the post-World War II period, excluding figures in by-elections.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, 41 had higher voter turnout this time than in the 2019 election. The highest was 61.87 pct in Yamagata, while the lowest was 45.72 pct in Tokushima. Turnout was up 6.37 points at 55.90 pct in Nara Prefecture, where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot to death during a stump speech Friday.

According to the ministry, the number of people who cast their ballots for Sunday's election under the early voting system totaled 19,613,956, or 18.60 pct of all registered voters.

The number of early voters between June 23, a day after the start of the official campaign period, through Saturday, the final day of the period, was up 14.95 pct from the 2019 election, the ministry said. The official campaign period was a day longer than usual this time.

