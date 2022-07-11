Japan Logs 305,825 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 305,825 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up by 158,745 from the prior week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 9,710,348 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The highly contagious BA.5 omicron coronavirus variant appears to be replacing the BA.2 variant, pushing new infection cases higher.

New infections in the latest week came to 52,919 in Tokyo, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures, followed by 30,360 in Osaka, 21,910 in Kanagawa, 17,735 in Aichi and 14,957 in Okinawa.

The cumulative number of coronavirus-linked fatalities in the country grew by 114 from a week before to 31,445.

