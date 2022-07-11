Kishida Vows Ruling Bloc Unity to Overcome Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday vowed to consolidate unity among members of the ruling parties to overcome the current situation that he described as one of the most difficult in the postwar period, including the Ukraine crisis.

"We need to run the government in a way that responds to an emergency," Kishida told a press conference following his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory in Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"I'm determined to make utmost efforts to overcome the situation by consolidating broad unity within the ruling parties," he said.

Referring to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead Friday during a stump speech for the Upper House election, Kishida said he will follow Abe's wishes and work on the tough issues that Abe tackled passionately, including North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago and constitutional amendment.

With Kishida slated to consider plans for reshuffling his cabinet and the LDP's leadership team, he said he will consider the matter after fixing political schedules including an extraordinary Diet session. He indicated that he will emphasize the party's unity in the envisaged personnel changes.

