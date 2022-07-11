Abe Shooter Says Test-Fired Gun Day before Attack: Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 11 (Jiji Press)--The shooter of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told investigators that he test-fired a gun toward a religious group-related facility in the western city of Nara in the small hours of Thursday, the day before Friday's fatal attack, police sources said Monday.

The Nara prefectural police department is working to confirm whether Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, actually conducted the test-firing.

According to the police sources, footage from a nearby security camera showed a vehicle resembling Yamagami's minivehicle passing by.

Yamagami is being investigated by public prosecutors on charges of murdering Abe while the former prime minister was giving a stump speech in the same city on Friday.

The suspect has also said he visited the venue of a speech by Abe in the western city of Okayama on Thursday, possibly after he test-fired a gun earlier that day, the sources said.

