Wake for Abe Attended by Kishida, U.S. Treasury Sec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--A wake for the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held at Zojoji temple in the Shibakoen district of Tokyo's Minato Ward on Monday evening, with his wife, Akie, serving as chief mourner.

Among those attending were Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Taro Aso, vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as well as former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who served as chief cabinet secretary in Abe's cabinet, and former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, who competed with Abe for LDP leadership.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who had arrived in Japan for talks with her Japanese counterpart, also went to the wake, together with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako sent a chamberlain to convey their condolences, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

According to attendees, a photo of a smiling Abe wearing a shirt with no tie was displayed at the venue, while a video of his wife singing accompanied by Abe on piano was played.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]