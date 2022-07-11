Japan's Daily COVID-19 Tally Up 2.2-Fold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 37,143 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, up 2.2-fold from a week before, marking the 21st consecutive day of week-on-week growth.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients across the country fell by five from Sunday to 75, while new COVID-19 deaths totaled 15 on the day.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections rose 3,459 from a week earlier to 6,231 on Monday, up for the 24th straight day.

No new COVID-19 fatality was confirmed in the Japanese capital. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the capital's criteria fell by one from Sunday to nine.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 138.3 pct from a week before to 8,054, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]