Tokyo Reports 6,231 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 6,231 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, up by 3,459 from a week earlier and marking week-on-week growth for the 24th straight day.

No new COVID-19 fatality was confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the capital's criteria fell by one from Sunday to nine.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 138.3 pct from a week before to 8,054, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]