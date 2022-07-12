Taiwan's Vice Pres. Visits Tokyo to Mourn Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te has visited Tokyo to pay his respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead Friday.

Lai is the highest-ranking Taiwanese government official to visit Japan since Tokyo broke its official ties with Taipei in 1972 to normalize its relations with China, according to Taiwanese media reports.

Taiwanese media outlets have shown footage of Lai visiting Abe's residence in Tokyo together with Hsieh Chang-ting, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, Taiwan's de facto embassy in Tokyo.

When asked about the reports, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it does not comment on Lai's private schedule.

A Japanese source related to Taiwan said Lai made a "personal visit as a friend of Abe."

