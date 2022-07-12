Lawsuits Filed in Japan to Nullify Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--A group of lawyers in Japan has filed lawsuits to invalidate the results of Sunday's House of Councillors election for all 45 prefectural constituencies.

The group, led by Hidetoshi Masunaga, claimed that the election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, was unconstitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

The lawsuits were filed Monday with 14 high courts and high court branches across the country. Another lawyer's group, led by Kuniaki Yamaguchi, filed a similar lawsuit with Hiroshima High Court the same day.

In Sunday's election, the Fukui constituency had the smallest number of voters per seat at 635,127, while the largest number was 1,921,486 in the Miyagi constituency, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry.

The maximum vote-value disparity thus reached 3.03 times, higher than 3.00 times in the previous 2019 Upper House election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]