Abe Mourned by Leaders in Many Parts of World

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--World leaders have paid condolence visits to Japanese diplomatic establishments in their countries and released fresh messages to mourn the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted a memorial message on his website both in Japanese and English, saying that his friendship with Abe "went beyond the trappings of office and the shackles of official protocol."

In the message, titled "My Friend, Abe San," Modi recalled how he cultivated his friendship with Abe from 2007, when Modi was governor of the western state of Gujarat, posting many photographs of them visiting each other's countries. San is a Japanese honorific suffix.

Abe helped turn the bilateral relations, which had been largely confined within the economic field, into "a broad, comprehensive one," Modi wrote.

Modi also recalled that when he met with Abe in Japan in May this year, Abe was "energetic, captivating, charismatic and very witty" just as usual.

