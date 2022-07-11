Unification Church Confirms Abe Shooter's Mother Is Follower

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--The mother of the man accused of the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a follower of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, the religious group confirmed on Monday.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japanese branch of the Unification Church said that the mother of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, joined the church as a full member around 1998.

Meanwhile, Yamagami himself "is not a follower (of the church) and there is no record of him being a follower in the past," Tanaka said.

Tanaka stressed that the church, if asked by police, would fully cooperate with the investigation.

Yamagami has told investigators that his mother had made large donations to the Unification Church, ruining his family, police sources said. He has also said that he thought Abe had links with the group.

