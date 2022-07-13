Japan CDP Aims to Rebuild Party after Crushing Defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will accelerate efforts to rebuild its strength after suffering a crushing defeat in Sunday's House of Councillors election.

CDP President Kenta Izumi has pledged to make preparations for unified local elections next spring after analyzing the results of the election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

On Tuesday, CDP executives held their first meeting since the election, in which the party's strength in the 248-member Upper House shrank by six seats to 39.

At the meeting, CDP policy affairs chief Junya Ogawa called for revamping the party leadership without replacing Izumi, according to participants in the meeting.

The executives agreed to release a report summarizing the election results as early as August.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]