Japan LDP Wins 34 Pct of Proportional Rep. Votes

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party won 34.4 pct of the votes in the nationwide proportional representation bloc in Sunday's House of Councillors election, enjoying the largest share among parties.

The share was 0.9 percentage point lower than in the previous 2019 election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament. But it remained above 30 pct for four consecutive Upper House elections.

In the opposition camp, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan saw its share of votes fall sharply, while Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) marked a steep increase, overtaking the CDP as the leading opposition party.

The LDP gained 18 proportional representation seats, down one seat from the previous 2019 election.

Helped by a slightly improved voter turnout, the LDP garnered 18.26 million votes, roughly an increase of 540,000 votes.

