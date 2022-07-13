Abe's Death Leaves Kishida Govt Shaken Up despite Election Win

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday has left the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shaken up despite the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's victory in Sunday's House of Councillors election.

"We have lost a great leader," Kishida, also LDP president, said at a press conference Monday. "We must call for unity."

Political watchers are paying attention to how Kishida will deal with the issues of revising Japan's Constitution, which had been Abe's life goal, and how LDP members with close to Abe will be treated in the reshuffle of the Kishida cabinet and the LDP executive lineup, expected in August.

"We will inherit (Abe's) wishes and tackle difficult issues," such as constitutional revision and North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals decades ago, Kishida said.

Kishida is the chief of a faction viewed as a liberal force within the LDP, while Abe had been the leader for the party's conservative wing.

