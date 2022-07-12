Abe Shooter Bought Gun Materials Online

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The shooter of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told investigators that he purchased materials for guns online, it was learned Tuesday.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, also said that he learned how to make guns on the internet, investigative sources said.

The police department of Nara Prefecture, western Japan, confiscated several apparent guns made of metal pipes and cords during its raid of his home in the city of Nara, the prefecture's capital, conducted Friday after he shot Abe earlier in the day. Apparent gunpowder was also found from his home, the sources said.

Yamagami told investigators that he bought these items online.

He appears to have not only crafted bullets used in the shooting but also prepared gunpowder by himself. On this, Yamagami said he learned how to manufacture guns and related matters from internet videos, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]