Funeral for Ex-PM Abe Held at Tokyo Temple

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--A funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down last week, took place among his relatives and other people close to him at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Among the attendees was current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

After the family funeral, a vehicle carrying Abe's body will travel to the prime minister's office, the Diet, Japan's parliament, and the headquarters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to which he belonged.

Abe was shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech for an LDP candidate in Sunday's House of Councillors election in the city of Nara, western Japan. He was confirmed dead later Friday.

On Tuesday night, a wake for Abe was held at Zojoji, located in the Shibakoen district in Minato Ward in the Japanese capital, with some 2,500 people visiting the temple to pay tribute to the late prime minister.

