Costa Rica Hopes to Join TPP Free Trade Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves has expressed hope that the Central American country will start negotiations to join the 11-country Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.

At a news conference Friday, Chaves said that his country wants to join the Pacific Alliance, a trade bloc among the four Latin American countries of Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile.

The ultimate goal is to open up Costa Rica to Asia, whose trade volume with Costa Rica is low, Chaves also said, underscoring his wish to realize his country's participation in the TPP.

Meanwhile, trade minister Manuel Tovar mentioned Japan as a key TPP member, showing expectations that Costa Rica will enjoy massive investments from the Asian country if it joins the TPP.

Costa Rica, which has rich nature, enjoys political and economic stability. The country is also known for ecotourism and active use of renewable energy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]