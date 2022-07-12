Ex-Japan Finance Minister Fujii Dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Finance Minister Hirohisa Fujii, who promoted consumption tax hikes as tax research commission chief at the former Democratic Party of Japan, died at his home in Tokyo on Sunday at age 90.

Fujii, a native of Tokyo, worked as a Finance Ministry bureaucrat and was elected to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in 1977.

After serving two terms as an Upper House lawmaker, Fujii won a seat in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in 1990. He was elected to the Lower House seven times.

In 1993, Fujii left the LDP together with Ichiro Ozawa, who was a bigwig of the party, under the banner of promoting political reform and participated in the founding of the former Japan Renewal Party. He served as finance minister in the non-LDP coalition governments led by Morihiro Hosokawa and Tsutomu Hata, both then prime ministers.

As a henchman of Ozawa, Fujii worked alongside him also in the former New Frontier Party and the former Liberal Party. He joined the DPJ when the party merged with the Liberal Party in 2003 and served as secretary-general of the DPJ, then headed by Katsuya Okada.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]