Japan, U.S. Finance Chiefs Vow Cooperation on Currency Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a joint statement Tuesday, affirming their close cooperation on currency issues, amid the yen's rapid depreciation against the dollar.

"We will continue to consult closely on exchange markets and cooperate as appropriate on currency issues" in line with commitments by the Group of Seven major countries and the Group of 20 economies, they said in the statement.

The statement was issued after Suzuki and Yellen held talks in Tokyo ahead of a meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs to be held in Bali, Indonesia, for two days from Friday.

"It's important for Japan and the United States to communicate closely and play a role in resolving difficult issues facing the international community," Suzuki said at the beginning of the meeting with Yellen.

Yellen said that she wants to discuss a plan being considered by the G-7 countries to set a ceiling on Russian oil prices as part of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]