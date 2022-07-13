Yokohama to Give Odesa Water Purification Equipment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The city government of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, plans to provide 33 units of mobile water purification equipment to Odesa at the request of its sister city in southern Ukraine.

The units are capable of purifying ground and other water to produce drinking water for a total of 100,000 people per day, or 3 liters per person.

In Odesa, there is a growing risk of water facilities being destroyed due to Russia's military aggression.

On Monday, a Yokohama official held talks with Odesa Deputy Mayor Sergiy Tetyukhin and others in Rzeszow, eastern Poland.

Tetyukhin said that it is lucky to have the strong support and also reassuring to have a friend like Yokohama, according to the Yokohama government.

