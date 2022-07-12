Japan Governors Urge Strong Call for Booster Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors Tuesday urged the government to strongly call on young people to receive third shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The move came amid increasing views that Japan has entered the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant becoming dominant.

Booster vaccination rates remain low among young people.

The National Governors’ Association, headed by Tottori Governor Shinji Hirai, discussed an emergency proposal to the central government regarding measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus the same day.

The proposal noted that some regions have logged record-high infection numbers, requesting the central government to strengthen countermeasures to balance infection prevention and socioeconomic activities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]