Tokyo's COVID-19 Cases Top 10,000 for 1st Time in 4 Months

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 11,511 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, with the daily count topping 10,000 for the first time since 10,220 logged on March 16.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital grew by 6,209 from a week earlier, marking a week-on-week increase for the 25th straight day.

One new COVID-19 fatality was reported in Tokyo.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 136.6 pct from a week before to 8,941, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo criteria rose by three from Monday to 12.

