Japan Police Chief Voices Regret for Failing to Protect Abe

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Itaru Nakamura, commissioner general of Japan's National Police Agency, on Tuesday expressed regret for the failure of police to protect former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in the western prefecture of Nara on Friday.

"We failed to fulfill our responsibility to protect dignitaries," Nakamura told a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the National Public Safety Commission on the day. "We take this extremely seriously."

Nakamura admitted that there were flaws in the placement of security and protection personnel for Abe, the NPA's dignitary protection guidelines and its involvement in security for former prime ministers.

"As the NPA commissioner general, who is in charge of directing and supervising prefectural police, my responsibility is truly grave," Nakamura said.

Asked whether he will resign over the incident, the NPA chief said, "My responsibility at this stage is to devote all of my efforts to reviewing (the incident) so that police departments across the country will learn from the review to prevent similar incidents from ever happening again."

