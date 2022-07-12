Aussie, French Leaders Mourn Abe in Phone Talks with Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and French President Emmanuel Macron offered their condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in their respective phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday.

Albanese expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Australian people, and Kishida showed gratitude, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Kishida told the Australian leader that he will follow the wishes of Abe, who elevated the Japan-Australia relationship to a special strategic partnership, and work on strengthening the bilateral relations further.

Albanese said that the will of Abe will continue to live on through Kishida.

Meanwhile, Macron told Kishida that Abe made a great contribution to the development of the relationship between Japan and France, adding that France stands with Japan at this difficult time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]