Japan Govt Mulling Large-Scale Funeral for Abe in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are considering conducting a large-scale funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this autumn with the participation of condolers including delegations from overseas, according to informed sources.

The discussions began after a funeral for Abe was held Tuesday by his relatives and other people close to him. He was shot to death on Friday on a campaign trail ahead of Sunday's House of Councillors election.

Taking into account the length of time he served as the country's leader, totaling eight years and eight months, the longest in Japan's history of constitutional government, there are calls from within the LDP for conducting a state funeral for Abe.

"The former prime minister accomplished great achievements," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, told a news conference on Tuesday. "We should consider our responses as we pay respect to him."

"Nothing has been decided at this time. We will discuss the funeral arrangements in light of past cases and the wishes of the bereaved," Matsuno said.

