Japan to Postpone Nationwide Tourism Promotion Program

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to postpone the start of a new nationwide tourism promotion program, as the novel coronavirus is rapidly spreading in the country again, it was learned Tuesday.

The government initially sought to launch the program in the first half of this month, but will now decide when to start it, based on the coronavirus situation.

Meanwhile, the government plans to extend the existing discount scheme for travel within a regional bloc until the end of August. The scheme was slated to end on Thursday.

The government is expected to announce the postponement of the new nationwide tourism promotion program and the extension of the regional travel discount scheme soon.

Under the discount scheme, the central government provides through prefectural governments up to 7,000 yen per person per night to cover travel costs. The scheme originally covered only travel within prefectures, but was expanded to cover travel within each of six regional blocs in April.

