Japan 116th in WEF Gender Equality Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan came 116th among the 146 countries in the World Economic Forum's global gender equality rankings for 2022, far behind other advanced countries, a WEF report showed Wednesday.

Japan's overall standing improved by four spots from 2021, according to the latest annual gender gap report by the Swiss think tank.

The rankings are based on the gender gap index, which measures the degree of gender equality in the four areas of politics, economy, education and health.

Japan had little gender inequality in education while lagging conspicuously in the areas of economy and politics, the report said.

Japan was 121st in the category of economy because of a decline in the share of women in its labor force. It ranked 139th in politics, reflecting underrepresentation of women in the cabinet and the Diet, the country's parliament.

