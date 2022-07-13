Japan to Give Medical Workers 4th COVID-19 Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering expanding the scope of people eligible for fourth shots of COVID-19 vaccines to newly cover medical workers aged under 60, sources said Wednesday.

The expansion, which will also add elderly care facility employees to the eligibility list, will follow requests from local governments amid a coronavirus resurgence driven by the spread of the BA.5 omicron variant, the sources said.

An expert panel of the health ministry is seen discussing the expansion soon.

Currently, fourth shots are available only to people aged 60 or older who received their third shot at least five months ago and those aged 18 or over with underlying conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart diseases and obesity.

The fourth round is aimed at preventing recipients from developing severe symptoms. At present, the government excludes healthy people under 60 from the eligibility list.

