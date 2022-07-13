Ex-Head of Kindergarten Association Arrested over Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested on Wednesday a former chairman and a former secretary-general of an association of private kindergartens in Japan for allegedly misappropriating money from the association.

The former chairman, Kei Kagawa, 71, and the secretary-general, Norio Katsukura, 49, are accused of misappropriation and document falsification.

A total of 650 million yen in unspecified expenditures had been found at the association and a related organization, as well as several forged passbooks.

Over the money issue, Kagawa resigned from the chairman post in November 2020, while reimbursing 150 million yen. But in March 2021, the association submitted a criminal complaint to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to investigative sources, Kagawa and Katsukura are suspected of fraudulently remitting about 7 million yen from a bank account of the association to that of the operator of a high-end hostess bar in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district in about four years until August 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]