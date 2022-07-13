4 TEPCO Ex-Execs Ordered to Pay 13 T. Yen over 2011 Meltdowns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court ordered on Wednesday a former chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and three other former executives to pay the company a total of 13,321 billion yen in compensation in a shareholder derivative lawsuit over a March 2011 nuclear accident.

Presiding Judge Yoshihide Asakura acknowledged negligence on the part of former TEPCO Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and the three others.

The amount ordered, worth nearly 100 billion dollars, is the highest ever in the country.

TEPCO shareholders demanded a total of 22 trillion yen in damages from Katsumata and four other former TEPCO executives to take responsibility for their alleged failure to take measures against tsunami at the company's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. An unprecedented triple meltdown accident occurred after the plant was struck by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequently triggered huge tsunami.

The four who were ordered to pay compensation are Katsumata, former President Masataka Shimizu, former Executive Vice President Ichiro Takekuro, who headed TEPCO's nuclear power operations at the time, and former Executive Vice President Sakae Muto, who was then working under Takekuro. The court concluded that Akio Komori, former managing executive officer, was not at fault.

