Japan Asks U.S., Australia to Increase LNG Output

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda asked his U.S. and Australian counterparts on Wednesday for the two countries to boost their liquefied natural gas production, in efforts to reduce energy dependency on Russia.

Hagiuda had bilateral talks with the U.S. and Australian ministers on the sidelines of the first-ever energy ministers' meeting, held in Sydney, under the Quad framework, which brings together Japan, the United States, Australia and India.

At an online press conference after the meeting, Hagiuda stressed that the importance of LNG imports from countries sharing values with Japan, such as the United States and Australia, is growing.

Hagiuda said the U.S. and Australian sides showed understanding for the situation surrounding Japan, following its request for LNG output increases.

Meanwhile, the participants in the Quad meeting agreed to speed up the development of technologies to promote the use of hydrogen and ammonia, both of which do not emit carbon dioxide when burned, in a bid to achieve a decarbonized society, according to Japan's industry ministry.

