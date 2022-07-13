Japan's Daily COVID-19 Tally Reaches 94,493

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 94,493 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, topping 90,000 for the first time since February 17.

The daily figure rose over two-fold from a week before, marking the 23rd consecutive day of week-on-week growth.

On the day, 13 prefectures, mainly in the Kyushu southwestern region, logged record high daily infection figures.

Across the country, the number of severely ill coronavirus patients increased by seven from Tuesday to 90, while new COVID-19 deaths totaled 31.

In Tokyo, 16,878 new infections were confirmed on Wednesday, marking the second straight day with over 10,000 new cases. The daily figure rose by 8,537 from a week earlier, up for the 26th consecutive day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]