Tokyo’s New COVID-19 Cases Top 10,000 for 2nd Day in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 16,878 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, marking the second straight day with over 10,000 new cases.

The daily figure rose by 8,537 from a week earlier, up for the 26th consecutive day. The seven-day moving average of new infections jumped 129.5 pct to 10,160.6, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Two new COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the capital’s criteria increased by one from Tuesday to 13.

