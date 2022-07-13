LDP's Abe Faction to Have No Successor Chairman for Now

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction, which was led by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is planning to have no successor chairman for the time being, informed sources said Wednesday.

Instead, the Abe faction is expected to establish a caretaker panel of seven heavyweights including Ryu Shionoya, 72, acting chairman of the faction and former chairman of the LDP's General Council, to manage the faction under a collective leadership system, the sources said.

The move comes as the Abe faction has no leader candidate who would be unanimously favored by its members.

The faction's name will continue to include the name of the former leader, in a bid to retain its influence within the party and avoid members leaving the group, the sources said.

The faction's executives held a meeting on Monday to confirm a basis policy to run the faction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]