Japanese Schoolchildren's Eyesight Worsens

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of junior high school children with less than "normal" visual acuity has hit a fresh record high, according to a fiscal 2021 survey by the education ministry.

Students with uncorrected vision of less than 1.0 on the Japanese scale, equivalent to 20/20 vision, accounted for 60.28 pct of the total at junior high schools, up from 58.29 pct.

The share rose with the age, from 57.41 pct in the first grade to 62.15 pct in the third grade.

The share of elementary school children with such weak naked eye visual acuity edged down from a record high marked the previous year, but it remained above 35 pct, said the survey, announced Wednesday.

Changes in the environment surrounding children may be contributing to the worsening of their eyesight, such as increased use of smartphones, a ministry official said.

