No Strict COVID-19 Restrictions Needed for Now: Expert

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--While the number of new COVID-19 cases is sharply increasing again in Japan, a Japan Medical Association executive said Wednesday that no strict COVID-19 restrictions are needed for now.

"We're not in a situation in which authorities must greatly restrict social and economic activities," Satoshi Kamayachi, who is in charge of infectious disease crisis management at the association, told a regular news conference.

Kamayachi said the number of patients treated at home is likely to increase from now. He indicated the association's readiness to make full efforts to provide medical support for them.

Kichiro Matsumoto, president of the medical association, said that the number of new infection cases is predicted to grow further due chiefly to the spread of the highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"We need to pay close attention also to its impact on the medical care system," he stressed, calling for taking basic infection prevention measures thoroughly and accelerating efforts to roll out a fourth round of COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people ahead of the three-day weekend from Saturday and the summer holiday period.

