Abe Shooter's Homemade Gun Likely Had Range of Over 100 Meters

Nara, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The homemade gun used by the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is believed to have had a range of more than 100 meters, it was learned Wednesday.

On the day, police found what appeared to be three bullet holes on the exterior walls of a multi-story parking facility about 90 meters to the north of where the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, fired the gun in the western Japan city of Nara on Friday, informed sources said.

The holes were four meters, five meters and eight meters above ground, respectively, and almost formed a straight line, according to the sources.

The holes were one centimeter in depth and diameter, and metal balls of the same size were found in them.

From the locations of the holes and the extent of damage to the walls, the police believe that the homemade gun likely had a range exceeding 100 meters.

