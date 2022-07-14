Abe Memorial Event to Offer Opportunity for Diplomacy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--A large-scale memorial event for the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, being considered for autumn, is seen presenting Japan with the opportunity to engage in "funeral diplomacy."

Some countries have already announced plans to send delegations. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to use the opportunity to promote the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative started by Abe.

Kishida held a telephone conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, on Wednesday morning, during which Trudeau praised Abe for having been a dedicated and visionary leader.

World leaders have called to send condolences to Kishida, starting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday.

"It shows how Abe built friendly ties with leaders of the respective countries," a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

