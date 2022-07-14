BA.5 Omicron to Fully Replace Other Strains in Japan in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The BA.5 omicron coronavirus variant is forecast to account for 100 pct of all new COVID-19 cases in Japan in early August, fully replacing other coronavirus variants.

The forecast was announced at a meeting of a health ministry panel of experts Wednesday.

BA.5, seen as more infectious than the BA.2 omicron, is believed to be behind the recent coronavirus resurgence, which may be a seventh wave of infections, in Japan.

Infections are "spreading rapidly," the panel said, noting increases in new cases in all of the country's 47 prefectures. It called for close attention to the impact of the development on the country's medical care system.

"There were no opinions that restrictions on people's movements are necessary," the panel's chair, Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a press conference after the panel meeting.

