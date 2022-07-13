Japan's Princess Yuriko, 99, Infected with Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Princess Yuriko, the oldest living member of the Japanese Imperial Family, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The 99-year-old widow of the late Prince Mikasa and aunt of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, currently has only a mild symptom, coughing, according to the agency.

Princess Yuriko developed a fever above 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, but her body temperature returned to normal the following day. She again had a fever, around 37 degrees, from Monday and was hospitalized at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo on Tuesday.

She underwent a coronavirus test on Wednesday morning and tested positive. Her body temperature is now below 37 degrees, and she is eating well, according to the agency.

Princess Yuriko has not interacted with other members of the Imperial Family recently. She is the second Imperial Family member to be infected with the novel coronavirus, after Princess Yoko, 38, a granddaughter of hers, was infected in February.

