British, Canadian Leaders Express Condolences over Abe's Death

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in their separate telephone talks with their Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, on Wednesday, expressed their condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Johnson told Kishida that Abe, who died on Friday after being shot while delivering a stump speech ahead of Sunday's House of Councillors election, was a true friend to Britain.

The British leader also said that Abe had created the foundations of the current excellent relationship between the two nations.

Kishida stressed that as the incumbent prime minster of Japan he will not give in to violence and will protect democracy.

Meanwhile, Trudeau said that Abe was a dedicated and visionary leader who guided the international community, referring to his initiative in promoting the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative and the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.

