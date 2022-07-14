Japan to Give Refugee Status to Turkish Kurd

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Immigration Services Agency is seen giving refugee status to a Kurdish person with Turkish citizenship in what is seen as the first such case in Japan.

The agency will take the action in response to a Sapporo High Court ruling that revoked the agency's decision not to recognize him as a refugee.

The man in his 20s would be the first Turkish Kurd to be granted the status in Japan, according to the secretariat of the Japan Lawyers Network for Refugees.

The man entered Japan in 2014 fleeing persecution by Turkish authorities, the secretariat also said.

He filed a lawsuit with Sapporo District Court in 2019 to seek revocation of the agency's decision not to grant refugee status to the man, who had applied for the status twice.

