Japan Postpones Nationwide Tourism Promotion Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tourism minister Tetsuo Saito on Thursday announced the postponement of the start of the government's new tourism promotion campaign covering the whole country following a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

The announcement came after Saito met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's office on the day. The tourism promotion program was initially planned to start in the first half of this month.

"We concluded that we're not in a situation to conduct the campaign" based on opinions from an expert panel of the health ministry, Saito told reporters.

The minister also said, "We'll closely monitor the infection situation and once we see an improvement, we'll swiftly launch (the campaign)."

The government's existing "kenmin wari" travel discount scheme, which was to apply to stays through Thursday for short-distance trips within a regional bloc, will be extended through the end of August.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]