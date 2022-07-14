Yamagami Decides Abe Shooting in Nara a Day before Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The man who allegedly shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to death in Nara has told investigators that he finally decided on the attack the day before, learning that Abe would come to the western Japan the city, the home turf of the suspect, for a stump speech, it was learned Thursday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, shot Abe last Friday while the former prime minister was delivering a speech for a ruling party candidate in Sunday's House of Councillors election in front of Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara. Abe died later on Friday.

On July 7, the day before the attack, Yamagami went to the city of Okayama, also western Japan, where Abe made a campaign speech on the day for the Upper House election. But he is thought to have given up attacking Abe in Okayama.

The suspect told investigators that he, on his way back from Okayama after failing to attack Abe in the city, decided to shoot Abe in Nara as he came to know during the return trip that Abe would come to Nara as well, according to investigative sources.

The police department of Nara Prefecture suspects that Yamagami saw Abe's speech in the capital city of the prefecture as the perfect opportunity to attack him. The police have sent Yamagami to public prosecutors.

