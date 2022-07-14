Radio Communications Just after Abe Shooting Disclosed

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 14 (Jiji Press)--A local firefighting authority on Thursday made public the record of radio communications during its initial response to the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the city of Nara, western Japan, on Friday.

The 50-minute communications comprised tense exchanges between an ambulance team that rushed to the shooting scene and officials at the city's firefighting department.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday when Abe was giving a stump speech in front of Yamato-Saidaiji Station.

According to the communications record, the department ordered an ambulance team at 11:32 a.m. Later, there was a communication saying, "An elderly man who was shot appears to be in a state of CPA (cardiopulmonary arrest)."

The ambulance team arrived at the scene at 11:37 a.m. and carried Abe into the ambulance at 11:43 a.m. It then reported that he had a gunshot wound in his neck and was in asystole.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]