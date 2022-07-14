Tokyo Raises COVID-19 Alert to Highest Level Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert to the highest level on its four-tier scale, for the first time since late April, following a recent rapid spread of coronavirus infections.

The Japanese capital could face an explosive spread of infections exceeding the peak of its previous sixth wave of infections in a week, experts warned at a coronavirus monitoring meeting.

Also at the meeting, the metropolitan government raised its alert level for medical preparedness to the second highest of the four stages, in response to an increase in hospitalized coronavirus patients.

The situation requires restrictions on regular medical services and strengthening of the medical care system, the metropolitan government said.

"We'll boost efforts to accelerate vaccinations and secure medical care services," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference after the meeting. She indicated a plan to adopt COVID-19 countermeasures for this summer on Friday.

