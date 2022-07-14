Tokyo Raises COVID-19 Alert to Highest Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government raised its COVID-19 alert to the highest level on its four-tier scale Thursday, following a recent rapid spread of infections.

Also, its alert level for medical preparedness was raised to the second highest of the four stages in response to an increase in hospitalized coronavirus patients.

The situation requires restrictions on regular medical services, the metropolitan government said.

