Abe's Diplomacy Transformed Japan: Ex-U.S. Senior Official

Washington, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's diplomacy transformed Japan, according to Daniel Russel, former senior director for Asian affairs at the U.S. National Security Council.

Russel was in office when Abe visited the United States in February 2013 to meet with then President Barack Obama, shortly after Abe began his second tenure as prime minister in December 2012.

"When Abe took office, for the first time Obama at last had a Japanese partner with whom he had a common view of geopolitics, of global governance, common views on trade and technology," Russel said.

Under the leaderships of Abe and Obama, Japan and the United States revised their defense cooperation guidelines in 2015 and signed the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement for free trade in 2016.

Abe "stood for something nationally, regionally and globally, and I think that represents a transformative element in Japan's history," he said.

