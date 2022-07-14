Kishida Vows to Expand 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday announced a plan to expand the rollout of fourth shots of COVID-19 vaccines to cover a total of some 8 million medical workers and workers at elderly care facilities across the country, in response to a seventh wave of infections in the country.

Kishida also told a press conference that the government plans to increase the number of operating nuclear reactors in the country from the current five to up to nine in winter to prepare for possible electricity supply shortages, at a time when energy prices are rising amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Kishida said the government will not impose activity restrictions at the moment, aiming to balance social and economic activities with COVID-19 measures.

"While maintaining maximum vigilance, we'll promote efforts in stages toward recovering social and economic activities," the prime minister said.

Kishida also revealed a plan to open temporary free COVID-19 testing sites at over 100 locations including major train stations and airports as one countermeasure during summer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]